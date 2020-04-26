Rubycoin (RBY) Price Reaches $0.0373 on Exchanges

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. Rubycoin has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rubycoin has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One Rubycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rubycoin Profile

RBY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,587,138 coins. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg . The official website for Rubycoin is www.rubycoin.org

Rubycoin Coin Trading

Rubycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

