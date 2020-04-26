Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.64. 3,581,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,972. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $155.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 10.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 471,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after buying an additional 123,571 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,607,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,517,000 after buying an additional 320,001 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.