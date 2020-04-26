Safe (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.46 on Major Exchanges

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $9.50 million and approximately $91,057.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 46.4% higher against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00005970 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004427 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 58.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

