SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Vertical Research downgraded SAFRAN/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SAFRAN/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded SAFRAN/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS SAFRY traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 89,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,612. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. SAFRAN/ADR has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $41.54.

About SAFRAN/ADR

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

