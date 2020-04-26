Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th.

Sanderson Farms has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Sanderson Farms has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sanderson Farms to earn $8.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $136.62 on Friday. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $102.13 and a twelve month high of $179.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.09 and a 200-day moving average of $146.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAFM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.43.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.