SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SBGSY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR alerts:

SBGSY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 173,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,475. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $22.59.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.