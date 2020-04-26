Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on STNG. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. DNB Markets cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,556,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,785,000. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,063,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,116,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

