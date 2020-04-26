Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Fearnley Fonds cut Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. DNB Markets lowered Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Shares of STNG stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.00. 2,114,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,287. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.01. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $40.45.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,192,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 692,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,247,000 after purchasing an additional 114,529 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,556,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,785,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

