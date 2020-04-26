Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.63. 3,116,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,365. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,194. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 803.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,156.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

