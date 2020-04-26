Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Mizuho

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.63. 3,116,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,365. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.01. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $25,344.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,499 shares of company stock worth $1,298,194. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 42,238 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 152,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

