Semux (SEM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $90,142.00

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Semux coin can now be bought for $0.0800 or 0.00001046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Semux has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. Semux has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $90,142.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00035600 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00035921 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013814 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011701 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000814 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

