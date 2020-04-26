Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensata Technologies B.V., through its subsidiaries, is a supplier of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management solutions. The Company produces a range of sensors and controls for mission critical applications, such as thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, pressure sensors in automotive systems, and bimetal current and temperature control devices in electric motors. Sensata’s products include pressure sensors, force sensors, position sensors, motor protectors, and thermal and magnetic-hydraulic circuit breakers and switches. It develops solutions for specific customer requirements or applications across automotive, appliance, aircraft, industrial, military, heavy vehicle, heating, air-conditioning, data, telecommunications, recreational vehicle and marine applications. Sensata Technologies B.V. is based in Almelo, the Netherlands. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ST. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.28.

NYSE:ST traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.55. 900,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,556. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.58. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $54.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

