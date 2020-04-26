Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) Receives C$413.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$413.43.

Several brokerages have commented on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$385.00 to C$600.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of Shopify from C$580.00 to C$830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Get Shopify alerts:

TSE:SHOP traded up C$37.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$908.61. 331,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,190. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$614.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$543.98. Shopify has a 12 month low of C$292.48 and a 12 month high of C$945.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -822.27.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.