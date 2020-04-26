Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ BSRR traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $18.43. 27,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,473. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.67 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 26.18%. Analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 11,732.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 16,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,492,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $632,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

