Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and issued a $12.25 price target (down from $15.25) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Snap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 65,086,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,403,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 4.83. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $475,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,651.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 97,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $1,690,024.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,881,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,772,088.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,627,204 shares of company stock worth $53,859,838 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Snap by 2,335.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,717,000. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 80.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 21.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 80,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.