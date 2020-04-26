Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $20.00 at JMP Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JMP Securities from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 65,086,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,403,752. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Snap has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $55,422.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,644,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,110,640.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $465,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,627,204 shares of company stock valued at $53,859,838.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Snap by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Snap by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,897,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

