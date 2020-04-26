SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.06.

SWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays cut shares of SolarWinds from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

SWI traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $15.45. 1,349,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,661. SolarWinds has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 34,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 169,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

