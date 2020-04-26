South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Upgraded to “Buy” by DA Davidson

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.46% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SSB. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded up $3.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.06. 407,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average is $75.25. South State has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $88.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
In other news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $177,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,840.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in South State by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of South State by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of South State by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of South State by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of South State by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 56,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.
About South State
South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.
Featured Article: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.