South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Upgraded to “Buy” by DA Davidson

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SSB. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded up $3.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.06. 407,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average is $75.25. South State has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $88.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.03 million. South State had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that South State will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $177,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,840.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in South State by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of South State by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of South State by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of South State by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of South State by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 56,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

