Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenville First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Greenville First Bank, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States. “

SFST has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Southern First Bancshares stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.90. 10,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,160. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David G. Ellison bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $97,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,694.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $43,967.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,958.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,302 shares of company stock worth $92,836. 8.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

