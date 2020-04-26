SparksPay (SPK) Trading Down 23.7% This Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. SparksPay has a market cap of $5,459.17 and $7.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000092 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

