Spectrum 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,489.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $9,745.23 and approximately $6,489.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00582867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013767 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006480 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

