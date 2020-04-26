Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid chemistry platform. The company is developing SB 9200, for the treatment of viral diseases, including hepatitis B virus. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Hopkinton, United States."

SBPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.55.

NASDAQ:SBPH traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. 171,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,813. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBPH. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 51,130 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the period. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

