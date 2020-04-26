Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid chemistry platform. The company is developing SB 9200, for the treatment of viral diseases, including hepatitis B virus. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Hopkinton, United States. “

Get Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBPH. ValuEngine cut Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.55.

SBPH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,813. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 51,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Featured Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.