SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $62.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

SSNC traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,696. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $67.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $249,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,001 shares of company stock worth $142,541 over the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,253,000 after buying an additional 22,373 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 153,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

