Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Receives $30.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

SRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRI. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,625,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,449 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter worth $8,950,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,634,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,913,000 after buying an additional 201,776 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 1,019.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 104,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 95,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 75,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.99. 255,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,432. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $455.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.63. Stoneridge has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $34.46.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $190.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.41%. On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

