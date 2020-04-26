Streamr DATAcoin Trading 17.6% Higher Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $32.28 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0477 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, DragonEX, Ethfinex and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.82 or 0.02563824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00214006 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00061272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00048580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, DragonEX, Coinone, Gate.io, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Binance, Mercatox, Radar Relay, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

