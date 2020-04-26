StrongHands (SHND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Graviex. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 70% against the dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $678,018.52 and $156.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,825,274,215 coins and its circulating supply is 16,412,079,861 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, Graviex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Crex24, STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

