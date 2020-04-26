Substratum Price Hits $0.0031 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Tidex, BiteBTC and Radar Relay. Substratum has a market cap of $1.20 million and $22,951.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.55 or 0.02559093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00213910 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00061071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00049168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Radar Relay, HitBTC, COSS, Binance, OKEx, Kucoin, Tidex, Kyber Network and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

