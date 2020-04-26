Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives $38.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Firstegy raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

NYSE:SU traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $15.60. 6,076,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,992,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.51. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $34.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

