Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives $38.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.72.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Firstegy raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.
NYSE:SU traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $15.60. 6,076,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,992,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.51. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $34.56.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.
