Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.57.

SHO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE SHO traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,081,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,592. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John V. Arabia bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $419,000.00. Insiders have bought a total of 90,442 shares of company stock worth $730,829 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 409.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

