SunTrust Banks Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $330.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2020 earnings at $8.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $32.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.50.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $297.80. 1,769,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,324. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $307.49 and a 200 day moving average of $295.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Biogen has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 32.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

