Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.23) to ($1.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 48.69% and a negative net margin of 130.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 million.

STRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. 44,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 345,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 65,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

