SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $140.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential downside of 23.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.88.

SVB Financial Group stock traded up $13.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.00. The stock had a trading volume of 812,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,465. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $51,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,415 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,719,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,777,000 after buying an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,054,000 after buying an additional 29,831 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 536,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,737,000 after buying an additional 217,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,600,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,436,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

