Swarm (SWM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,194.00

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm token can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX. Swarm has a market cap of $612,148.56 and $3,194.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

