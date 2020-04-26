SwftCoin Market Cap Reaches $6.19 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded up 25.1% against the dollar. One SwftCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and approximately $19.76 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00052686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $344.73 or 0.04502965 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00063913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013126 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009893 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003240 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

