Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Market Cap Hits $19.77 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Tachyon Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $19.77 million and $3.46 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 tokens. The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tachyon Protocol Token Trading

Tachyon Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

