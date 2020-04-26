Tap Market Cap Achieves $56.92 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Tap has a total market capitalization of $56.92 million and $262,025.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001440 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tap has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

XTP is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

