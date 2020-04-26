Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.10. 723,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,113. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54. Telephone & Data Systems has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $34.12.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is 66.02%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

