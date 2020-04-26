Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $55.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut Texas Roadhouse from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett raised Texas Roadhouse from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub lowered Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.32.

NASDAQ TXRH traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $45.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,120. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $72.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

