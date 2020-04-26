The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KO. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.55.

KO stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.43. 15,007,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,957,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,805.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

