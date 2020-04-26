The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Citigroup

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $63.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra dropped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.55.

KO traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,007,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,957,700. The firm has a market cap of $193.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.17. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after acquiring an additional 298,886 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

