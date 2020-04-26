Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006455 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.