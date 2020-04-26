THETA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.51 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last week, THETA has traded up 36.2% against the US dollar. THETA has a market capitalization of $97.05 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00052631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.53 or 0.04480488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00064038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013120 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00009846 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003197 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bithumb, IDEX, Hotbit, Binance, WazirX, Fatbtc, Upbit, Huobi, Gate.io, Coinbit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.