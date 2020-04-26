TOP Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TOP token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global. TOP has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $122,672.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.85 or 0.02562445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00213856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00061094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00049056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000186 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,119,429,434 tokens. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

