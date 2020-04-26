Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Receives C$18.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOU. TD Securities lowered Tourmaline Oil from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TOU stock traded down C$0.40 on Tuesday, reaching C$12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,932. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.32. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$6.73 and a 12-month high of C$21.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$548.77 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$190,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,388,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,374,835.59.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.