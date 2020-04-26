Traceability Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $756,078.12 (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $756,078.12 and $4,616.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, LBank and BCEX. During the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00069701 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00438006 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001052 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013062 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006565 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012531 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,795,287 tokens. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, FCoin and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

