Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Receives $49.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TCDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Get Tricida alerts:

Shares of TCDA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 83,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,149. The company has a quick ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Tricida has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $135,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,805.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.46 per share, with a total value of $147,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $583,295. Company insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.