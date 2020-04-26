Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives $32.53 Average Target Price from Analysts

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.76.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCOM. Bank of America cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.80 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,311,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,477. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $44.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.75.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,541,210,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $421,412,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $399,300,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $292,625,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $244,190,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.