TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $6.50 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $5.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRST. ValuEngine lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.49. 571,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,332. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $531.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.68 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after purchasing an additional 139,987 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,714,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,530,000 after purchasing an additional 73,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,446,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 33,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 64,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

