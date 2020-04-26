Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on UMPQ. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens raised Umpqua from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of UMPQ stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,873. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). Umpqua had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $259.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,951 shares of company stock worth $202,202. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 887.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 171,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 154,029 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 58,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

